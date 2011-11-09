SCORPIONS: entrano in studio di registrazione per lavorare al nuovo album

Come avevamo già riportato qui
, gli Scorpions
sono al lavoro su del materiale inedito che andrà a comporre il loro prossimo disco in studio.
Con un video sui propri profili social, la band ha riferito di essere riuscita a riunirsi presso i Peppermint Park Studios
di Hannover con il produttore Greg Fidelman
per iniziare le fasi di registrazione del nuovo album.
Lo storico frontman del gruppo Klaus Meine
ha commentato:"Hi everybody out there. We are the Scorpions. Believe it or not, after all these months, we are all together here in Hannover. We're joined in the studio, at Peppermint Park. And we're very excited to be all back together in one room and to keep going with this new record. It feels great that the band finally rejoined forces.
We just want to let you know it's all good in the Scorpions camp, and we're excited to make a new album. And, of course, hopefully we see all of you next year on the road, wherever it is. Take care of yourselves, stay well and safe, and we love you.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli. Nel frattempo, qui sotto è possibile ascoltare Sign of Hope
, ultimo brano inedito pubblicato dalla band.