CELTACHOR: si separano dalla batterista

I folk-black metaller irlandesi Celtachor hanno annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, la separazione dalla batterista Anais Mulgrew.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band.
Greetings one and all.
It is with a heavy heart that today sees the end of our journey with our bandmate, drummer and best friend Anais Mulgrew.
Anais has played with us for just over 10 years. In that time she was instrumental in forging the path and sound of Celtachor and we our so sad that her journey is ending with us.
Anais is responsible for most if not all our artwork and designs from albums to our merch. She is a fantastic artist who has worked with many bands and also the film and television industry. A quick search for Anais Mulgrew art will quickly show you her catalogue of works.
We are heart broken and numbed by her decision but we respect it and can only wish her well in the future and happiness forever.
Again from the bottom of our hearts, we love you, we where so lucky to have you and.....
Thank you xxxx