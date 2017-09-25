SOLSTAFIR: annunciato il nuovo album ''Endless Twilight of Codependent Love''

|
La Season of Mist ha annunciato che la formazione islandese Solstafir pubblicherà il nuovo album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love il prossimo 6 novembre.
Questo è il comunicato dell'etichetta francese:
SÓLSTAFIR’s new opus ‘Endless Twilight of Codependent Love’ highlights the contrasting influences that have inspired the band over the years. The icelandic post rock band have mastered all these elements and blended it seamlessly into one record
Inoltre, in attesa di maggiori dettagli, è disponibile un breve teaser.