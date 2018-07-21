      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del live album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/07/20
STORMZONE
Ignite the Machine

31/07/20
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
Re-Stitch These Wounds

31/07/20
PSYCHOSEXUAL
Torch the Faith

31/07/20
LIONHEART (UK)
The Reality of Miracles

31/07/20
SEPULCHRAL CURSE
Only Ashes Remain

31/07/20
DEE SNIDER
For The Love Of Metal Live!

31/07/20
SEPTICFLESH
Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX

31/07/20
OSI AND THE JUPITER
Appalachia (EP)

31/07/20
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
Alphaville

31/07/20
DISAVOWED
Revocation of the Fallen

CONCERTI

01/08/20
MEGATHERIUM + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO
DEE SNIDER: guarda il video della titletrack di ‘‘For the Love of Metal Live!’’
30/07/2020 - 11:59 (69 letture)

valfar
Giovedì 30 Luglio 2020, 12.44.05
1
incredibile. un animale da palcoscenico.
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/07/2020 - 11:59
DEE SNIDER: guarda il video della titletrack di ‘‘For the Love of Metal Live!’’
18/06/2020 - 01:44
DEE SNIDER: guarda il video live di ‘‘I Am the Hurricane’’
19/05/2020 - 18:47
DEE SNIDER: a luglio il nuovo album, ascolta "Prove Me Wrong"
20/04/2020 - 11:29
DEE SNIDER: in estate il nuovo CD/DVD
09/08/2019 - 11:33
PHIL CAMPBELL: l'inedito con Dee Snider e tutti i dettagli su ''Old Lions Still Roar''
28/05/2019 - 20:05
DEE SNIDER: il video di ''Tomorrow's No Concern'', dall'ultimo album
10/12/2018 - 11:10
DEE SNIDER: disponibile il video di 'For the Love of Metal'
28/09/2018 - 07:54
DEE SNIDER: a breve un nuovo live album
16/09/2018 - 10:05
DEE SNIDER: online il video di 'American Made'
21/07/2018 - 00:44
DEE SNIDER: ecco il lyric video di 'I Am The Hurricane'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/07/2020 - 14:53
MASTODON: in arrivo a settembre la raccolta ‘‘Medium Rarities’’, domani il primo singolo
30/07/2020 - 12:45
TOUCHE AMORE: ‘‘Lament’’ è il titolo del prossimo album in uscita a ottobre
30/07/2020 - 11:57
BLACK SUN: ascolta ‘‘Terror Zone’’ dal nuovo EP ‘‘Silent Enemy’’
30/07/2020 - 11:04
VALKYRIE: tutto ‘‘Fear’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
30/07/2020 - 11:01
SOLSTAFIR: annunciato il nuovo album ''Endless Twilight of Codependent Love''
29/07/2020 - 20:05
ILL NINO: al lavoro sull'ottavo album
29/07/2020 - 19:53
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelata la suddivisione dei gruppi per l'edizione 2021
29/07/2020 - 19:51
OXALATE: firmano con la Horror Pain Gore Death Productions, nuovo EP a settembre
29/07/2020 - 19:41
DEATH SS: in arrivo due edizioni speciali per i vent'anni di ''Panic''
29/07/2020 - 19:37
SECOND TO SUN: a settembre uscirà ''Leviathan'', ecco un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     