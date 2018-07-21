DEE SNIDER: guarda il video della titletrack di ‘‘For the Love of Metal Live!’’

Dee Snider
pubblicherà domani, 31 luglio 2020, For the Love of Metal Live!
(qui
i dettagli).
Tramite il canale YouTube dell’etichetta Napalm Records
la titletrack dell’album è stata resa ascoltabile come terzo singolo estratto dal disco. Snider
ha commentato:"When Jamey Jasta told me his idea for this song, I thought it sounded crazy. But after we were done putting it together and recording For The Love Of Metal, I knew we made a statement that not only needed to be made, but will speak for the heavy metal community for years to come. Because at the end of the day, we are all fucking metal! This is my new favorite song to perform live!”
Ascolta For the Love of Metal (Live)
qui sotto: