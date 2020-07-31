      Privacy Policy
 
31/07/20
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
Alphaville

31/07/20
LIONHEART (UK)
The Reality of Miracles

31/07/20
SEPULCHRAL CURSE
Only Ashes Remain

31/07/20
DEE SNIDER
For The Love Of Metal Live!

31/07/20
PSYCHOSEXUAL
Torch the Faith

31/07/20
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN
Let the Light in

31/07/20
DUN RINGILL
Library of Death

31/07/20
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
Re-Stitch These Wounds

31/07/20
DISAVOWED
Revocation of the Fallen

31/07/20
OSI AND THE JUPITER
Appalachia (EP)

CONCERTI

01/08/20
MEGATHERIUM + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO
BLACK FATE: firmano con Rockshots Records; il nuovo album ‘‘Ithaca’’ esce ad ottobre
31/07/2020 - 11:44 (50 letture)

31/07/2020 - 11:44
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/07/2020 - 19:15
MARCHE FUNEBRE: il lyric video della nuova ''When All is Said''
31/07/2020 - 18:10
THE TANGENT: pubblicato il video di ''The Tower of Babel''
31/07/2020 - 18:03
DEHA: previsto per agosto il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
31/07/2020 - 18:05
RED FANG: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Stereo Nucleosis''
31/07/2020 - 17:44
ENSLAVED: guarda lo streaming del primo concerto dal loro Cinematic World Tour
31/07/2020 - 17:36
STRYPER: online il singolo ''Make Love Great Again''
31/07/2020 - 17:32
ALCATRAZZ: ecco il video della titletrack del nuovo album
31/07/2020 - 17:21
LORD OF THE LOST: disponibile un nuovo brano da ''Swan Songs III''
31/07/2020 - 17:15
STORMBURST: presentano il video di ''Run for the Light''
31/07/2020 - 15:21
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: ecco il video di ''The Colors of Grace''
 
