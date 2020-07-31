BLACK FATE: firmano con Rockshots Records; il nuovo album ‘‘Ithaca’’ esce ad ottobre

|
I greci Black Fate hanno siglato un contratto discografico con l’etichetta ROCKSHOTS Records per la pubblicazione del prossimo album in studio della formazione prog/power metal.
La band ellenica pubblicherà il quinto album della sua carriera, Ithaca, il prossimo 23 ottobre 2020. Il disco, prodotto da Steve Lado, è stato così commentato dal gruppo:
"Ithaca is melodic, technical, and groovy, but also a bit dark. It has beautiful and strange melodies with powerful emotions. We believe it's an album for all kinds of metal audiences. We hope the fans will see it the same way. We see Ithaca as a very integrated album. Fans who have followed us over the years will also notice many changes in the songwriting process, we concentrated to find the best form and the best overall result for every song.”
Rimaniamo in attesa dei dettagli del disco.