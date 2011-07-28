ENDAST: ritornano con il singolo ‘‘Standby to Get Some’’

|
I canadesi Endast hanno pubblicato un singolo inedito a cinque anni dalla pausa intrapresa dal 25 aprile 2015, dopo l’ultimo concerto tenuto dalla band ad Hamilton, nell’Ontario.
Il brano si intitola Standby to Get Some ed è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube ufficiale della band corredato da un video, visibile in fondo alla pagina.
Stando alle dichiarazioni del frontman James Arsenian, che riportiamo di seguito, la band ricomincerà a lavorare su nuova musica in futuro:
"My brother Chris presented me and the other boys in the band with the idea of writing a new Endast tune. We haven't written music together in years, so we were all pretty stoked to put this together, even if we had to do it remotely and apart from each other. The result is a familiar sound with a newfound level of aggression. This is just the start.”