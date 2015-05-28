URIAH HEEP: lavoreranno ad un nuovo album in studio da gennaio

|
Gli storici Uriah Heep lavoreranno ad un nuovo disco in studio a partire da gennaio 2021, quando inizierà la fase di pre-produzione dell’album. L’ingresso negli studi di registrazione è previsto per il successivo febbraio.
Di seguito riportiamo la dichiarazione originale del chitarrista Mick Box:
"I think we're planning to go in in February. Pre-production in January, recording in February. The release is all down to the record company, I've gotta be honest. We never get a shout on that. They always seem to have some reason to release it at this time, that time, whatever time, but the good news is there will be a new album, and it will be released, which is great.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli sul seguito di Living the Dream del 2018.