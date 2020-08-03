KILL THE LIGHTS: in arrivo ad agosto l’album di debutto ‘‘The Sinner’’, ascolta il nuovo singolo

|
I Kill the Lights, band formata da membri di Bullet For My Valentine e Throw the Fight, pubblicheranno il loro album di debutto il prossimo 21 agosto 2020 tramite l’etichetta Fearless Records.
Il disco sarà intitolato The Sinner e conterrà undici tracce, elencate di seguito (con la dodicesima, Chasing Shadows, che comparirà solo sulla versione CD dell’album):
1. Shed my Skin
2. The Faceless
3. Watch You Fall
4. Through the Night
5. Open Your Eyes
6. Plagues
7. Tear Me Apart
8. The Enemy
9. Sober
10. Rest
11. Unmoved
12. Chasing Shadows (Bonus Track su CD)
L’ultimo singolo dell’album, Through the Night, è stato pubblicato insieme ad un video dedicato sul canale dell’etichetta Fearless Records ed è ascoltabile tramite il player sottostante: