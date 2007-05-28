SUBWAY TO SALLY: firmano con la Napalm Records

|
La folk metal band tedesca Subway to Sally ha reso noto di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta Napalm Records.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
We are very much looking forward to working with NAPALM RECORDS and especially to our new album, which will be released in 2021. Especially in the current times it is important to have a reliable partner at your side. That's why we deliberately chose NAPALM and signed our first, classic record deal after almost ten years of independence!
E qui quelle dell'etichetta:
We are very happy to welcome SUBWAY TO SALLY - one of the most influential German bands and pioneers of a whole genre - to the NAPALM RECORDS family! With the full extent of our NAPALM RECORDS-power we will do everything to continue the band's story of success.