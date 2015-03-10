CELTACHOR: si separano dal cantante

|
I folk-black metaller irlandesi Celtachor hanno annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, la separazione dal cantante Stiofan De Roiste.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole.
"It has been an absolutely incredible adventure being part of Celtachor and when myself and Daithi founded the band all them years ago what we set out to do, to bring Irish Mythology to the masses, we certainly did that and will continue to do so.
I want to thank Daithi, Anais,Fionn,Rob, Liam,Dan,Cameron,Oliver and Emile for all the work that you have put into this dream and your eternal friendship and i wish you all the very best in the future in all endeavours.
It's hard to summarise all that time that I have been singing for the band, but I just want to take some time to thank every single fan, promoter, band, anyone i met on the road.
Thank you!
It was an incredibly important part of my life and will remain so.
A special thanks to Peter and Skyforger, Keith and Cruachan, Ciaran and Waylander,Rowan and Heidevolk, Rob,Shane,Ger and Dave of Mael Mordha,Ade and Darkest Era,Bran Barr, Belenos and all the other bands I had the honor of sharing a stage with. Kudos to you all.
I now venture into unknown territory and I have recently started to write a book, which in time hopefully will see the light of day.Venturing onto new paths can be sometimes scary but you must always remain true to yourself.
Thanks to everyone who took the time to listen and support Celtachor and I wish the band all the best in the future on new adventures and tales of olde!
Keep the fires burning! Keep Irish Mythology alive!
Go raibh míle maith agat mo chairde, Sláinte agus Táinte agus saol fada chugat!
Stiofan De Roiste.