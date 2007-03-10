      Privacy Policy
 
DEEP PURPLE: pubblicato un trailer di ‘‘Whoosh!’’ con estratti di tutte le canzoni
04/08/2020 - 00:50 (93 letture)

Shock
Martedì 4 Agosto 2020, 8.44.34
1
Almeno qualche pezzo rockeggiante c'è, ma mi sembra molto un disco da zzzzzzz.....
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
16/07/2018
Live Report
DEEP PURPLE
Arena di Verona, Verona, 09/07/2018
03/07/2017
Live Report
DEEP PURPLE + TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 27/06/2017
10/03/07
Live Report
DEEP PURPLE
Lo show di Acireale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/08/2020 - 00:50
DEEP PURPLE: pubblicato un trailer di ‘‘Whoosh!’’ con estratti di tutte le canzoni
10/07/2020 - 19:41
DEEP PURPLE: ascolta il singolo ''Nothing at All''
12/06/2020 - 21:30
DEEP PURPLE: l'evento di Milano slitta a ottobre 2021
20/05/2020 - 15:05
DEEP PURPLE: annunciata la nuova data in Italia al Bologna Sonic Park nel 2021
01/05/2020 - 00:19
DEEP PURPLE: ascolta la nuova ''Man Alive''
04/04/2020 - 10:52
DEEP PURPLE: l'uscita di ''Whoosh!'' slitta ad agosto
20/03/2020 - 10:51
DEEP PURPLE: guarda il video di ''Throw My Bones''
27/02/2020 - 10:58
DEEP PURPLE: i primi dettagli del nuovo ''Whoosh!''
12/01/2020 - 12:24
URIAH HEEP: Phil Lanzon sostituito temporaneamente da Don Airey dei Deep Purple
03/12/2019 - 17:55
DEEP PURPLE: una data a ottobre 2020
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/08/2020 - 00:49
ARAPACIS: tutto il nuovo EP ‘‘Déjà Hard’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
04/08/2020 - 00:49
PYRAMID THEOREM: ascolta ‘‘Closer to the End’’ dal prossimo album ‘‘Beyond the Exosphere’’
04/08/2020 - 00:48
SHOTGUN MISTRESS: online il nuovo singolo ‘‘Glorious Machine’’
03/08/2020 - 20:28
MINDWARS: in arrivo il quarto album tramite Dissonance Productions
03/08/2020 - 20:23
TYPHUS: svelata la copertina di ''Mass Produced Perfection''
03/08/2020 - 19:33
MOLLY HATCHET: scomparso il co-fondatore Steve Holland
03/08/2020 - 17:48
ALEX MELE: guarda il video di ''One in a Million''
03/08/2020 - 17:38
INCANTATION: il video del singolo ''Entrails of the Hag Queen''
03/08/2020 - 17:15
SCHANDMAUL: presentano un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con i dArtagnan
03/08/2020 - 16:59
SELENSEAS: online il lyric video di ''Asgard''
 
