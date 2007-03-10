DEEP PURPLE: pubblicato un trailer di ‘‘Whoosh!’’ con estratti di tutte le canzoni

I Deep Purple
hanno pubblicato un trailer contenente brevi estratti di ogni brano che apparirà sul loro prossimo album Whoosh!
(qui
i dettagli).
Ricordiamo che il disco, prodotto da Bob Ezrin
, uscirà il prossimo 7 agosto 2020 per l’etichetta earMUSIC
.Ian Gillan
ha così descritto le sue sensazioni riguardo alla registrazione del nuovo disco e all’album stesso:" I feel like we're back in the '70s. There's this energy that’s quite fascinating to me. How does it feel? It feels good because we had a lot of fun making this record. We spent five or six days in Germany earlier this year. Then we went to Nashville for two and a half weeks where we did the writing and arrangements. It was remarkably quick. Then I rented a cottage on the banks of the Cumberland River, overlooking the Grand Ole Opry. So I can hear the music floating from across the river until the early hours of the morning. And then I would sit up all through the night and write in this magical atmosphere. How do I feel? Pretty good. It's nice when you finish a project and you're happy with the result."
Di seguito il trailer di Whoosh!
: