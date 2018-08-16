ANAAL NATHRAKH: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Endarkenment''

|
Gli inglesi Anaal Nathrakh hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Endarkenment che sarà disponibile nei negozi a partire dal 2 ottobre via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (censurata) mentre la lista dei brano che comporranno il disco è la seguente:
1. Endarkenment
2. Thus, Always, to Tyrants
3. The Age of Starlight Ends
4. Libidinous (A Pig with Cocks in Its Eyes)
5. Beyond Words
6. Feeding the Death Machine
7. Create Art, Though the World May Perish
8. Singularity
9. Punish Them
10. Requiem
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare la titletrack del disco tramite il player qui sotto.