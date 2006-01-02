DEVIN TOWNSEND: iniziati i lavori sull'album ''Lightwork''

07/08/20
MOONSPELL
The Butterfly Effect (Ristampa)
07/08/20
FACELESS BURIAL
Speciations
07/08/20
WOR
Prisoners
07/08/20
STILLBIRTH
Revive the Throne
07/08/20
CURSES
Chapter II: Bloom
07/08/20
SELBST
Relatos De Angustia
07/08/20
EMPEROR
Wrath of the Tyrant (ristampa)
07/08/20
BLACK ROSE MAZE
Black Rose Maze
07/08/20
RAMOS
My Many Sides
07/08/20
TEMPLE NIGHTSIDE
Pillars of Damnation
07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)
07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)
08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)
09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)
11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA
12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)
19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)
26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)
27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO
04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA
I think I’m writing an album, unexpectedly...called ‘Lightwork’ that is abstract and stream of conscious. Still significantly far away from anything, but it’s determinedly taking shape. It’s been odd though, as every record is a reflection of the time it was conceived...— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) August 4, 2020
...and this is clearly a weird time. It’s strange, abstract, meandering, and weird. If I try to curb it and write something more disciplined, it would be a dumb rehash of stuff I’m clearly bored of. So I follow this where it wants to go...— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) August 4, 2020
Almost seems like it would make sense for it to be a continuous, shifting, colourful beast as opposed to a collection of songs, more like songs in a highly elaborate and sort of alien stream of conscious: no real beginning or end...— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) August 4, 2020
But regardless: as much as I have tried to shift my motivations from this weird collection of work to something more ‘palatable’ it seems clear that this is what’s in my path now, so I’m going to finish it in the way that it insists— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) August 4, 2020
