THE FALL OF TROY: ascolta il singolo ‘‘Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes’’ dal nuovo disco ‘‘Mukiltearth’’

Il trio post-hardcore The Fall of Troy pubblicherà il prossimo 8 agosto 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Mukiltearth per l’etichetta britannica Big Scary Monsters.
Dal nuovo album la band ha estratto il brano Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes, ascoltabile tramite il player in fondo alla notizia.
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. A Tribute to Orville Wilcox
2. Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes
3. The Tears of Green-Eyed Angels
4. Mirrors Are More Fun Than Television
5. The Day the Strength of Men Failed
6. Knife Fight at the Mormon Church
7. Counting Sheet
8. Roundhouse
9. Borborygmi
10. We Are the Future