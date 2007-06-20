MACHINE HEAD: il primo batterista Tony Costanza scomparso a 52 anni

|
Il primo batterista dei Machine Head Tony Costanza è venuto a mancare all’età di 52 anni.
A dare il triste annuncio è stato Afzaal Nasiruddeen, compagno di band di Costanza nei Crisis:
"Tony Costanza was one of a kind. A man with a huge heart, love and loyalty for the ones close to him.
I cannot relate to this reality of loss yet. I know he had a lot of admirers, and I was one of his biggest. He would have literally taken a bullet for me. Thats the kind of gangster brother he was.
Tony died in his sleep this morning so I am sure he was at peace and in no pain.
I wish his Mother all the strength she can muster as she will need every ounce of it.
I will be starting a GofundMe page for her and Tony's funeral expenses. Please help if you knew him and care.
Please hold your loved ones close as the sense of loss is insurmountable sometimes.
Tony my friend, I will love you and cherish our memories together, forever. Hope you are in a better pace now. Rest In Peace.”
Messaggi di cordoglio sono giunti anche da Chris Kontos, suo sostituto nei Machine Head.
Tony Costanza ha suonato nei primi tre concerti dei Machine Head nel 1992 e ha contribuito alla scrittura delle parti di batteria di otto canzoni su undici del debutto Burn My Eyes, salvo poi lasciare la band già nel 1993, prima della pubblicazione del disco.
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a parenti e amici del musicista.