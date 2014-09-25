MARK BOALS: prevista per ottobre una nuova raccolta con brani solisti e dei Ring of Fire

|
Il cantante Mark Boals (Shining Black) ha annunciato per il 9 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, di un Best Of di due album intitolato All the Best.
Il primo CD conterrà una selezione di brani dal suo repertorio solista, mentre il secondo pescherà dai brani della sua band Ring of Fire. Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Ring of Fire e leggere le dichiarazioni dell'artista.
I am very happy and proud to announce the release of this collection of my solo and Ring Of Fire band albums! Included are songs from my first solo album, which was only released in Japan and is very hard to find (rare), with guitars by the great Doug Aldrich. My second solo album turned into the band Ring Of Fire later on, because the lineup was too good to only work together on one album, and I wanted it to continue, which it did, for four more studio albums. With Tony Macalpine and Virgil Donati working together, there was a chemistry of genius, and with the addition of Vitalij Kuprij, it made a magnificent blend of magic!
On my "Edge Of The World" solo album, I worked with several other great musicians and a hero of my childhood and the best hard rock drummer in history, Vinnie Appice! When I listen to all those very high notes I had sang, and the incredible amount of virtuoso notes played per song, I surprise myself sometimes, hahaha! We were all pushing ourselves to newer heights of excellence in those days. A lot of good memories come back when I hear these songs...Riding motorcycles around Los Angeles with Tony Macalpine and always ending up hanging out on the beach drinking beers til the wee hours...Having Snoop Dogg in the next room of the studio we were recording in (Paramount Studios), and having him listen to our music and telling me that I needed to smoke something with him, LOL, and it DID help hahaha. Recording keyboards in a Beverly Hills mansion belonging to a famous movie star friend, with Vitalij Kuprij, and drinking rare whiskey together after the sessions and talking all night...
I really enjoyed making these albums and I hope you will enjoy just as much listening to them too! Wishing good times, good health, and happy listening to all!
Tracklist:
CD1 - Mark Boals
01. Jane
02. Broken Heart
03. I’m Sorry
04. My Turn
05. Find Our Way
06. Ring Of Fire
07. Death Row
08. Keeper Of The Flame
09. Alone
10. Battle Of The Titans
11. Betrayed
12. Lady Babylon
13. Between Two Mirrors
14. Through The Endless Night
15. Up To You
16. Garden Of Pain
CD2 - Ring Of Fire
01. Circle Of Time
02. The Oracle
03. Take Me Home
04. My Deja Vu
05. Blue Sky
06. Ghost Of America
07. Invisible Man
08. Lapse Of Reality
09. You Were There
10. Perfect World
11. Darkfall
12. Mother Russia
13. Land Of Frozen Tears
14. Our World