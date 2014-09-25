      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/08/20
MOONSPELL
The Butterfly Effect (Ristampa)

07/08/20
FACELESS BURIAL
Speciations

07/08/20
WOR
Prisoners

07/08/20
STILLBIRTH
Revive the Throne

07/08/20
CURSES
Chapter II: Bloom

07/08/20
SELBST
Relatos De Angustia

07/08/20
EMPEROR
Wrath of the Tyrant (ristampa)

07/08/20
BLACK ROSE MAZE
Black Rose Maze

07/08/20
RAMOS
My Many Sides

07/08/20
TEMPLE NIGHTSIDE
Pillars of Damnation

CONCERTI

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA
MARK BOALS: prevista per ottobre una nuova raccolta con brani solisti e dei Ring of Fire
05/08/2020 - 19:49 (38 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
02/01/2017
Intervista
MARK BOALS
Quando cantavo per Inghistiin Malmetiin
17/12/2016
Live Report
TRILOGY 30° ANNIVERSARY: MARK BOALS + GUESTS
Club Mob, Palermo, 11/12/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/08/2020 - 19:49
MARK BOALS: prevista per ottobre una nuova raccolta con brani solisti e dei Ring of Fire
29/04/2020 - 19:44
SHINING BLACK: nuovo gruppo con Mark Boals ed Olaf Thorsen
08/04/2020 - 18:03
ALOGIA: online il video di ''Semendria'' con Mark Boals
16/04/2019 - 21:57
MARK BOALS: i dettagli del concerto di Roma
08/04/2019 - 21:18
MARK BOALS: a Roma e a Verona a fine aprile
23/12/2018 - 21:15
MARK BOALS: evento speciale il 22 febbraio a Pistoia
13/11/2016 - 16:03
MARK BOALS: dieci date in Italia a dicembre
10/11/2014 - 10:39
DOKKEN: Mark Boals è il nuovo bassista
25/09/2014 - 20:11
LABYRINTH: Mark Boals è il nuovo singer!
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/08/2020 - 21:40
THE DEAD DAISIES: lo show al Live Club è riprogrammato a febbraio 2021
05/08/2020 - 21:29
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: il lyric video di ''Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea''
05/08/2020 - 20:58
DEATHSTARS: riprogrammato il tour nel 2021
05/08/2020 - 20:28
GUNS N` ROSES: lo show al Firenze Rocks non sarà recuperato
05/08/2020 - 20:18
ATTIC: ecco il live video di ''The Headless Horseman''
05/08/2020 - 20:11
VORACIOUS SCOURGE: ecco il nuovo singolo dall'album ''In Death''
05/08/2020 - 20:07
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: online il video di ''Room 57''
05/08/2020 - 19:45
ILDSKAER: disponibile all'ascolto il brano ''Matrosen''
05/08/2020 - 18:22
HATEFUL: in streaming il singolo ''Will-Crushing Wheel''
05/08/2020 - 17:17
SOLSTAFIR: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Akkeri''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     