THE TROOPS OF DOOM: il lyric video di ''Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea''

|
In basso è riportato il lyric video di Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, il nuovo brano dei The Troops Of Doom.
La band è stata fondata poche settimane fa da Jairo ''Tormentor'' Guedz, ex-chitarrista dei Sepultura. Il gruppo è completato da Marcelo Vasco alla chitarra, Alex Kafer (ex-Necromancer, Enterro, Explicit Hate) alla voce e al basso e Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist) alla batteria.
Come annunciato di recente, la Blood Blast distribuirà in autunno l’EP The Rise of Heresy, che conterrà quattro inediti più due cover dei Sepultura, Bestial Devastation e Troops of Doom. I dettagli dell'esordio non sono ancora stati svelati.