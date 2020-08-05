      Privacy Policy
 
07/08/20
MOONSPELL
The Butterfly Effect (Ristampa)

07/08/20
WOR
Prisoners

07/08/20
MESSIAH
Fatal Grotesque Symbols - Darken Universe

07/08/20
STILLBIRTH
Revive the Throne

07/08/20
LIONVILLE
Magic is Alive

07/08/20
SELBST
Relatos De Angustia

07/08/20
MISERY SIGNALS
Ultraviolet

07/08/20
EMPEROR
Wrath of the Tyrant (ristampa)

07/08/20
BLACK ROSE MAZE
Black Rose Maze

07/08/20
RAMOS
My Many Sides

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA
SERPICO: firmano con Rockshots Records e annunciano il nuovo album ‘‘Chosen Four’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/08/2020 - 01:27
LYNCH MOB: George Lynch annuncia lo scioglimento della band
06/08/2020 - 01:26
METALLICA: ascolta ‘‘Halo on Fire’’ dal nuovo live album ‘‘S&M2’’
06/08/2020 - 01:23
VASSAFOR: il nuovo disco ‘‘To the Death’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
06/08/2020 - 01:22
HAUNT: annunciata la raccolta ‘‘Triumph’’
05/08/2020 - 21:40
THE DEAD DAISIES: lo show al Live Club è riprogrammato a febbraio 2021
05/08/2020 - 21:29
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: il lyric video di ''Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea''
05/08/2020 - 20:58
DEATHSTARS: riprogrammato il tour nel 2021
05/08/2020 - 20:28
GUNS N` ROSES: lo show al Firenze Rocks non sarà recuperato
05/08/2020 - 20:18
ATTIC: ecco il live video di ''The Headless Horseman''
05/08/2020 - 20:11
VORACIOUS SCOURGE: ecco il nuovo singolo dall'album ''In Death''
 
