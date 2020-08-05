SERPICO: firmano con Rockshots Records e annunciano il nuovo album ‘‘Chosen Four’’

|
I Serpico hanno siglato un accordo discografico con l’etichetta Rockshots Records.
Ad annunciarlo è la stessa casa discografica, che ha pubblicato sul proprio canale YouTube un video dedicato, visibile in fondo alla notizia.
Il video stesso serve anche ad annunciare l’arrivo di un nuovo album dei rocker finlandesi, intitolato Chosen Four, in uscita alla fine del 2020; una data ufficiale non è ancora stata confermata.
Sappiamo inoltre che l’album verrà prodotto da Anssi Kippo, che ha commentato:
"I’m excited to work with Serpico on their forthcoming album which will be recorded on magnetic tape. The analog recording perfectly fits their style as it enables us to capture both the energy and danger in exact detail. It’s awesome to see that rock ‘n’ roll is not dead!”
Il primo singolo dell’album giungerà a breve, ha annunciato Rockshots Records. Restiamo pertanto in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.