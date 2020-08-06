JAKKO M JAKSZYK: ad ottobre il nuovo album solista ‘‘Secrets & Lies’’

|
Il chitarrista e cantante Jakko M Jakszyk (il cui vero nome è Michael Lee Curran) – noto tra le altre cose per essere cantante e chitarrista dei King Crimson dal 2013 - pubblicherà il prossimo 23 ottobre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Secrets & Lies, tramite l’etichetta InsideOut Music.
Con un trailer pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica e visibile in fondo alla notizia, Jakszyk ha annunciato che il primo singolo dell’album, The Trouble with Angels, uscirà in data 14 agosto corredato di un video realizzato dall’animatore e regista iraniano Sam Chegini.
In attesa del singolo, di seguito è possibile consultare la tracklist del disco, mentre a lato è possibile vedere la copertina realizzata dallo stesso Sam Chegini:
1. Before I Met You
2. The Trouble with Angels
3. Fools Mandate
4. The Rotters Club is Closing Down
5. Uncertain Times
6. It Would All Make Sense
7. Secrets, Lies & Stolen Memories
8. Under Lock & Key
9. The Borders We Traded
10. Trading Borders
11. Separation