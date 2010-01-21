ORIANTHI: firma con Frontiers Music Srl e torna con un album in studio dopo sette anni

|
La chitarrista e cantante australiana Orianthi ha firmato un contratto discografico con l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Con la nuova casa discografica, Orianthi pubblicherà il suo nuovo album in studio dopo sette anni dall’ultimo disco solista, Heaven in This Hell del 2013. Sebbene non se ne conosca attualmente la data d'uscita ufficiale, l'album dovrebbe essere previsto per il tardo autunno del corrente anno.
Stefano Perugino, presidente di Frontiers Music Srl, ha commentato:
"We are absolutely honored to have Orianthi on the label! Since we first heard talk that she was working on new music, we knew we had to be involved. She is at the forefront of new, meaningful talent in the current rock scene and we look forward to unleashing her music to her fans and the rest of the world.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sulla prossima pubblicazione dell’artista.