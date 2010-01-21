      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Orianthi Panagaris
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/08/20
MESSIAH
Fatal Grotesque Symbols - Darken Universe

07/08/20
BLUE OYSTER CULT
45th Anniversary, Live in London

07/08/20
LIONVILLE
Magic is Alive

07/08/20
MISERY SIGNALS
Ultraviolet

07/08/20
STILLBIRTH
Revive the Throne

07/08/20
SELBST
Relatos De Angustia

07/08/20
DUKES OF THE ORIENT
Freakshow

07/08/20
DEEP PURPLE
Whoosh!

07/08/20
MOONSPELL
The Butterfly Effect (Ristampa)

07/08/20
EMPEROR
Wrath of the Tyrant (ristampa)

CONCERTI

07/08/20
KORPIKLAANI
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE (MC)

07/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

08/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

09/08/20
SUMMER METAL 2020
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA
ORIANTHI: firma con Frontiers Music Srl e torna con un album in studio dopo sette anni
07/08/2020 - 00:39 (33 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/08/2020 - 00:39
ORIANTHI: firma con Frontiers Music Srl e torna con un album in studio dopo sette anni
14/06/2014 - 13:57
ALICE COOPER: Orianthi lascia la band
22/06/2013 - 18:33
ORIANTHI: online il nuovo video
31/08/2011 - 19:29
ORIANTHI: entra nella live band di Alice Cooper!
30/03/2010 - 11:55
ORIANTHI: scopri i segreti del brano suonato con Steve Vai!
21/01/2010 - 13:31
STEVE VAI: il video del brano suonato con Orianthi
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/08/2020 - 00:41
BLACK STONE CHERRY: il nuovo ‘‘The Human Condition’’ esce ad ottobre, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Again’’
07/08/2020 - 00:40
ALESTORM: disponibile il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Big Ship Little Ship’’
07/08/2020 - 00:38
FLYING COLORS: guarda il video di ‘‘Kayla’’ dal nuovo live album
07/08/2020 - 00:37
JAKKO M JAKSZYK: ad ottobre il nuovo album solista ‘‘Secrets & Lies’’
06/08/2020 - 21:19
THE BURNING DOGMA: accordo con Ad Noctem Records
06/08/2020 - 21:12
EXTINCTION: annunciata la nuova formazione
06/08/2020 - 21:06
SABATON: diffuso il video di ''The Attack of the Dead Men''
06/08/2020 - 21:01
MAYHEM: le date italiane slittano a marzo 2021
06/08/2020 - 19:50
BLACK SABBATH: a ottobre una versione speciale per i cinquant'anni di ''Paranoid''
06/08/2020 - 19:42
DESOLATOR: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal disco in uscita a settembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     