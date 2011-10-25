BLACK STONE CHERRY: il nuovo ‘‘The Human Condition’’ esce ad ottobre, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Again’’

|
I rocker statunitensi Black Stone Cherry pubblicheranno il loro settimo disco in studio, intitolato The Human Condition, il prossimo 30 ottobre 2020 per Mascot Label Group.
Il seguito di Family Tree (2018) è stato prodotto dalla stessa band presso i Monocle Studios del bassista Jon Lawhon, con il contributo del fonico Jordan Westfall in fase di missaggio.
Di seguito riportiamo la tracklist:
1. Ringin’ in My Head
2. Again
3. Push Down & Turn
4. When Angels Learn to Fly
5. Live this Way
6. In Love with the Pain
7. The Chain
8. Ride
9. If My Heart Had Wings
10. Don’t Bring Me Down
11. Some Stories
12. The Devil in Your Eyes
13. Keep On Keepin’ On
Il primo singolo scelto per la promozione dell’album è Again, seconda traccia del disco, ascoltabile qui sotto: