VELVET VIPER: presentano ''Queen and Priest'' dalla ristampa di ''From Over Yonder''

I Velvet Viper hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Massacre Records, l'audio di Queen and Priest. Il brano è presente sulla ristampa del loro album From Over Yonder, in uscita il 21 agosto.
Tracklist:
01. The Spell From Over Yonder
02. The Flying Dutchman
03. Zed Yago
04. Queen And Priest
05. Revenge
06. United Pirate Kingdom
07. Stay The Course
08. Rebel Ladies
09. Rocking For The Nation
10. Rebel Ladies (Live München Theaterfabrik 1989) (Bonus Track)
11. Rockin’ For The Nation (Live London Hammersmith Odeon 1989) (Bonus Track)
12. The Schmied (Bonus Track)