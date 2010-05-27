STEVE HACKETT: a settembre un DVD/live album, ecco i dettagli e un video

|
InsideOut Music pubblicherà il 25 settembre Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith, il nuovo DVD/live album di Steve Hackett.
Il disco è stato registrato nel 2019 durante il tour inglese, più precisamente presso l'Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in occasione dell'ultima data del tour. Steve Hackett è stato accompagnato dalla sua band per i tour, formata da Roger King (tastiere), Jonas Reingold (basso), Rob Townsend (sassofono e flauti), Craig Blundell (batteria e percussione) e Nad Sylvan alla voce. In veste di ospiti speciali troviamo il fratello di Steve, John Hackett (flauto) e Amanda Lehmann (chitarra e voce).
Il tour di cui fa parte la data ha visto l'artista portare in sede live l'album dei Genesis Selling England By the Pound, riproponendolo nella sua interezza per la prima volta. Durante l'evento sono stati riproposti brani da Spectral Mornings della carriera solista e da At the Edge of Light, l'ultimo album pubblicato.
Ecco di lato l'artwork e in basso la tracklist:
CD1
1. Intro
2. Every Day
3. Under The Eye of The Sun
4. Fallen Walls And Pedestals
5. Beasts Of Our Time
6. The Virgin And The Gypsy
7. Tigermoth
8. Spectral Mornings
9. The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere
10. Clocks – Angel of Mons
11. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
CD2
1. Firth Of Fifth
2. More Fool Me
3. The Battle Of Epping Forest
4. After The Ordeal
5. The Cinema Show
6. Aisle of Plenty
7. Deja Vu
8. Dance On A Volcano
9. Los Endos
DVD
Concerto (due ore)
Blu-Ray
Concerto (due)
Documentario (mezz'ora)
Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith sarà disponibile come segue:
- Edizione limitata deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray+DVD con artbook;
- 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak;
- 2CD+DVD Multibox;
- Edizione limitata di colore verde 4LP+2CD Box Set (trecento copie - esclusiva sullo store ufficiale)
- Edizione limitata di colore nero 4LP+2CD Box Set
- Digitale
In basso la clip del primo estratto Déjà Vu: