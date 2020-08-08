SLEEPMAKESWAVES: tutto il nuovo ''these are not your dreams'' in streaming

|
La formazione post-rock Sleepmakeswaves ha reso disponibile in streaming il player per poter ascoltare these are not your dreams, il nuovo album che la band ha pubblicato recentemente su Bandcamp e tramite Bird's Robe Records.
Si tratta di un disco che raccoglie i tre EP che gli australiani hanno pubblicato nel corso del 2020: No Safe Place, Out of Hours e Not an Exit.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. the endings that we write 11:27
2. batavia 04:56
3. time wants a skeleton 04:36
4. cascades 05:50
5. pyramids 08:06
6. zelda 05:31
7. menthol 04:04
8. embraced 06:14
9. mind palace 03:14
10. serenity now 04:39
11. lofi nylon 03:32
12. these are not your dreams 07:47