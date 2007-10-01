AGNOSTIC FRONT: scomparso l’ex-bassista Alan Peters

|
Il bassista Alan Peters, noto per aver suonato per gli Agnostic Front sull’album Liberty and Justice For... del 1987, è venuto a mancare.
A rendere noto il triste evento è stata la stessa band, che ha espresso il proprio cordoglio con un messaggio scritto sui propri profili social:
"Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our “Liberty And Justice For...” LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten...”
Come redazione porgiamo le condoglianze a parenti e amici del musicista.