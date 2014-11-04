CONQUER DIVIDE: tornano con il singolo ‘‘Chemicals’’

|
Il gruppo tutto al femminile delle Conquer Divide ha pubblicato il primo brano inedito dal 2015.
Si tratta di Chemicals, un pezzo che, come raccontato dalla band, tratta del tema della dipendenza dal punto di vista di un/una musicista:
"'Chemicals' is about addiction from the perspective of an artist. More often than not, addiction can get swept under the rug or is almost encouraged in some circumstances by the people who are the closest to the the person who is addicted. Sometimes, being on the road can be the absolute worst place for an artist struggling with addiction, yet they are encouraged to keep going. Those around them don't always see or read the signs and we end up losing so many talented musicians to overdoses or mental health issues that frequently accompany addiction. This happens everywhere, from rock and metal music to the highest echelons of pop. This song talks about how you can turn a blind eye, but at the end of the day, that makes you part of the problem.”
La canzone è la prima registrata con la nuova batterista Samantha Landa dietro le pelli.
Il video che accompagna il singolo, visibile attraverso il player sottostante, è stato filmato da Jeb Hardwick prima dell’entrata in vigore – in Canada e Stati Uniti, dove abitano i membri del gruppo - delle misure restrittive legate alla situazione di emergenza sanitaria vissuta a livello globale in questo 2020.
Attualmente non sono state rivelate informazioni ufficiali sui piani futuri della band, la quale pare comunque intenzionata a tornare definitivamente sulla scena con della nuova musica in futuro.