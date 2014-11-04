      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/08/20
SEASON OF DREAMS
My Shelter

12/08/20
WITHIN DESTRUCTION
Yōkai

14/08/20
HALESTORM
Reimagined

14/08/20
WARKINGS
Revenge

14/08/20
ROBBY KRIEGER
The Ritual Begins at Sundown

14/08/20
INGESTED
Where Only Gods May Tread

14/08/20
NUG
Alter Ego

14/08/20
KAMELOT
I Am The Empire - Live From The 013

14/08/20
CHASTAIN
For Those Who Dare – 30th Anniversary Edition

14/08/20
TERRA ATLANTICA
Age Of Steam

CONCERTI

11/08/20
BAD RELIGION
FESTIVAL DI RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

12/08/20
BAD RELIGION (SOSPESO)
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

05/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
2DAYS PROG - VERUNO (NO)

06/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

11/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
CONQUER DIVIDE: tornano con il singolo ‘‘Chemicals’’
10/08/2020 - 00:09 (24 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/08/2020 - 00:09
CONQUER DIVIDE: tornano con il singolo ‘‘Chemicals’’
04/11/2014 - 20:23
CONQUER DIVIDE: nuovo singolo disponibile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/08/2020 - 00:11
LEAVES` EYES: disponibile un trailer dal nuovo album ‘‘The Last Viking’’
10/08/2020 - 00:09
DEHUMAN REIGN: ad ottobre esce il nuovo ‘‘Descending upon the Oblivious’’, ascolta il primo singolo
10/08/2020 - 00:07
ENTOMBED A.D.: diagnosticato un cancro al cantante Lars-Goran Petrov
09/08/2020 - 21:33
FORETOKEN: online il video di ''His Rage Made Manifest''
09/08/2020 - 21:28
ETERNAL CHAMPION: a novembre il nuovo album ''Ravening Iron''
09/08/2020 - 21:16
SABATON: ecco il live video di ''To Hell and Back''
09/08/2020 - 21:12
DEHA: ascolta lo streming integrale del nuovo album
09/08/2020 - 21:08
ENGST: ad ottobre il nuovo album, ecco il singolo ''Wiener Da''
09/08/2020 - 14:39
COUNTLESS SKIES: ''Glow'' in uscita a novembre, ecco i dettagli e un brano
09/08/2020 - 14:33
MUR: ascolta il singolo ''Black Core''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     