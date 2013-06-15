DEHUMAN REIGN: ad ottobre esce il nuovo ‘‘Descending upon the Oblivious’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I deathster berlinesi Dehuman Reign pubblicheranno il prossimo 23 ottobre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Descending upon the Oblivious, tramite l’etichetta FDA Records.
Il disco è stato registrato presso gli Englsound Studios da Tobias Engl e prodotto da Alexander Krull presso gli studi Mastersound Entertainment.
La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da Juanjo Castellano, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. Perish or Subdue
2. Kill to Live
3. Serenade to the Blood Moon
4. Prelude to Aberration
5. Obscure Affliction
6. Repay Your Debt in Blood
7. Interlude - Beyond the Looking Glass
8. Caputo
9. Eternity’s Embrace
10. The In Vitro Overture
11. Project GECU
12. Self Induced Mass Extinction
Il primo singolo, nonché traccia d’apertura del disco, Perish or Subdue, è ascoltabile di seguito: