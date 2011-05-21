HAMMERFALL: ad ottobre il live album ''Live Against the World'', ecco il primo singolo

|
Gli Hammerfall hanno annunciato per il 23 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo live album Live! Against the World. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Never Forgive, Never Forget.La location dove è stato registrato il live è la MHP Arena di Ludwigsburg in Germania.
I formati in cui sarà disponibile sono i seguenti:
. BluRay + 2 CD Digipak
. 3 LP Blu/Bianco a macchia d'inchiostro
. 3 LP Arancione trasparente
. Earbook di 48 pagine, incluso con 2CD + Vinile 7"
. BluRay + 2 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle
. Digitale
Tracklist:
01. Never Forgive, Never Forget
02. One Against the World
03. Heeding the Call
04. The Way of the Warrior
05. Any Means Necessary
06. Hallowed Be My Name
07. Blood Bound
08. Redemption
09. Hector's Hymn
10. Natural High
11. Second to One
12. Renegade Medley
13. Keep the Flame Burning
14. Dominion
15. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
16. Last Man Standing
17. Let the Hammer Fall
18. Hammer High
19. (We Make) Sweden Rock
20. Hearts on Fire