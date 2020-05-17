TETRARCH: firmano con Napalm Records per la pubblicazione del loro secondo disco ‘‘Unstable’’

|
I Tetrarch hanno firmato un contratto con Napalm Records per la pubblicazione del loro prossimo album Unstable, previsto per l’autunno 2020.
La chitarrista del gruppo Diamond Rowe ha commentato così l’accordo raggiunto con la casa discografica:
"None of us in Tetrarch have ever been shy about the goals that we have for this band. Therefore, it is no secret that since the beginning we have always made our goal to become one of the biggest modern metal bands of this generation. We are extremely excited to have found a partner for this journey with Napalm Records, and it is very apparent that they believe in us to the same degree. They are ready and willing to work with us however necessary to take Tetrarch to the top. We look forward to continuing this ride with them.”
La band ha già reso disponibile il primo singolo estratto da Unstable, intitolato I’m Not Right, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sul disco.