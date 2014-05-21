POWERMAN 5000: ‘‘Brave New World’’ è il secondo singolo da ‘‘The Noble Rot’’

I Powerman 5000
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album The Noble Rot
il prossimo 28 agosto 2020 via Cleopatra Records
. I dettagli dell’uscita sono consultabili qui
.
Il secondo singolo messo in campo dalla band per la promozione dell’album è Brave New World
, che comparirà come seconda traccia anche sul disco.
Il brano, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia, è stato commentato così dal cantante Spider One
:"Some people who have heard the song have commented on how timely it seems, but the thing is, we have always written songs about the world's dystopian tendencies so we are bound to get it right once in a while.”