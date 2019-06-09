BURNING WITCHES: introdotta la nuova chitarrista

|
Le svizzere Burning Witches hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, il nome della nuova chitarrista che sostituirà Sonia Nusselder, ovvero Larissa (ex-Anna Lux/Gomorra/Pater Iltis).
Di seguito potete leggere le sue dichiarazioni insieme a quelle di Romana Kalkuhl.
Larissa: Hey Burning Witches Fans all around the world, I am unbelievably excited to join the coven on lead guitar! We all share this great passion for Heavy Metal and an almost lifelong friendship. I follow the girls since the start and I will do my very best, to live up to the expectations as a witch. Let´s continue this journey even stronger together! I'm ready to fight!!
Romana: We are very happy to introduce our new witch Larissa! We are a full circle again and it feels really fantastic. Thanks to everyone who applied to play with us, there was so many great girls, it was overwhelming. We went for the girl that is a close friend, an amazing person and a skilled and experienced player. We hope you give her a sensational entree, we know our fans are as excited as we are! We love what we do and want to continue our path now, with regained strength and friendship!