SPIRIT ADRIFT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Enlightened in Eternity''

Il trio Spirit Adrift ha annunciato che il prossimo 16 ottobre pubblicheranno, tramite Century Media Records, il nuovo album Enlightened in Eternity.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Ride Into The Light (04:43)
02. Astral Levitation (06:13)
03. Cosmic Conquest (05:32)
04. Screaming From Beyond (06:21)
05. Harmony Of The Spheres (04:05)
06. Battle High (04:03)
07. Stronger Than Your Pain (04:03)
08. Reunited In The Void (10:48)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Harmony of the Spheres.