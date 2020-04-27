NORTH KINGSLEY: disponibile il video di ‘‘Die for the Pic’’ dall'EP della band di Shavo Odadjian

Il bassista dei System Of A Down
, Shavarsh "Shavo" Odadjian
, ha annunciato
negli scorsi mesi il suo nuovo progetto musicale North Kingsley
.
Tramite l’etichetta 22 Red Media
, di proprietà di Odadjian
stesso, la band ha pubblicato ieri, 14 agosto 2020, il suo primo EP, intitolato Vol. 1
.
Dallo stesso, il gruppo ha estratto il brano
realizzandone un video, disponibile in fondo alla notizia. I restanti brani sono elencati nella tracklist riportata di seguito, mentre la copertina è visibile a lato:1 Die for the Pic
2 Like That?
3 ShotgunsRay Hawthorne
, cantante del gruppo, ha così commentato il brano:"'Die for the Pic' is a statement on modern hypocrisy. The masses are tending to follow popular trends without taking the time to analyze what's actually going on. People often agree with whatever they are told the correct way to think is, and then post about it online, in an effort to be perceived well by their peers. In my experience, most of these people don't even take the time to look into why they believe what they're demanding others believe. It's a cycle."