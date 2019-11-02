BLUE OYSTER CULT: rivelati i dettagli di ‘‘The Symbol Remains’’, in arrivo ad ottobre

|
Gli storici Blue Öyster Cult pubblicheranno il loro quindicesimo album in studio, The Symbol Remains, il prossimo 9 ottobre 2020 tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Il disco, che arriverà a quasi vent’anni dall’ultimo Curse of the Hidden Mirror del 2001, conterrà quattordici tracce, elencate di seguito:
01. That Was Me
02. Box in My Head
03. Tainted Blood
04. Nightmare Epiphany
05. Edge of the World
06. The Machine
07. Train True (Lennie's Song)
08. The Return of St. Cecilia
09. Stand and Fight
10. Florida Man
11. The Alchemist
12. Secret Road
13. There's a Crime
14. Fight
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato. Restiamo in attesa del primo singolo estratto dal disco.