19/08/20
SILVER KNIFE
Unyielding / Unseeing

20/08/20
TIM BOWNESS
Late Night Laments

21/08/20
EXPANDER
Neuropunk Boostergang

21/08/20
VISION DIVINE
9 Degrees West to the Moon (ristampa)

21/08/20
INCANTATION
Sect of Vile Divinities

21/08/20
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS
Abyss

21/08/20
REASONS BEHIND
Project - M.I.S.T.

21/08/20
VORACIOUS SCOURGE
In Death

21/08/20
VEONITY
Sorrows

21/08/20
ANTHRAX
Persistence of Time - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

CONCERTI

19/08/20
PALAYE ROYALE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

05/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
2DAYS PROG - VERUNO (NO)

06/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

11/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

12/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
BLUE OYSTER CULT: rivelati i dettagli di ‘‘The Symbol Remains’’, in arrivo ad ottobre
16/08/2020 - 11:51 (61 letture)

Shock
Domenica 16 Agosto 2020, 13.37.23
1
14 brani? Uhm.....
