ELEINE: a novembre il terzo album ''Dancing in Hell''

I symphonyc metaller svedesi Eleine hanno annunciato per il 27 novembre la pubblicazione del loro terzo album Dancing in Hell. Il disco sarà disponibile nei formati che potete leggere più in basso.
. CD
. Vinile
. Cassetta
. Boxset
Ecco le dichiarazioni della band:
After a huge success with the EP “All Shall Burn” late 2019, ELEINE now releases their third full-length album
“Dancing In Hell” on November 27th, 2020.
With a natural step into the darker and heavier sound ELEINE delivers an album that sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned ELEINE sound.
With “Dancing In Hell”, ELEINE share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. You’ve surely been pushed down and even alone from time to time in the fight you’re in, whatever that might be, right?
Imagine yourself standing in the center of your own personal hell, but you have a smile on your face because you know that united we have the strength to push through.
In “Dancing In Hell”, you will find a legion to lean against and be a part of. Get ready to feel empowered like never before.