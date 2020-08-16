DREAMS OF AVALON: ecco il secondo singolo dal nuovo progetto di Joachim Nordlund degli Astral Doors

|
Dreams of Avalon è il nome del nuovo progetto del chitarrista degli Astral Doors Joachim Nordlund. L’idea di avviare un progetto solista è nata dopo l’aver constatato che il suo gruppo principale, i già citati Astral Doors, si trovasse in pausa da ormai un anno.
Il prossimo 28 agosto 2020 il primo album del progetto vedrà la luce per Metalville Records e si intitolerà Beyond the Dream.
Tutti gli strumenti sono stati suonati dallo stesso Nordlund in fase di registrazione, eccezion fatta per le parti di batteria curate da Sven Danielsson.
Nordlund ha spiegato che il disco affonderà le sue radici musicali nel rock melodico di stampo ottantiano:
"I have taken all the things that I love about '80s melodic rock, like big choruses, a lot of keyboards and catchy melodies, and put that into my songs. I don’t want to invent the wheel one more time here, so I think that all of you that like this kind of music will find it very familiar. And at the same time I have my own unique way of express myself. That’s what I hope anyway. I try to put a lot of emotions into the songs.”
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Young Wild Hearts
2. Under the Gun
3. Shining Light
4. Bleed for Me
5. Run for Cover
6. Into the Night
7. On the Run
8. To Paris and Back
9. Stop
10. Black Demons
11. Somewhere Tonight
Il video del secondo singolo dell’album, Under the Gun, è stato realizzato da Big Turn Productions ed è visibile di seguito: