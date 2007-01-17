INCINERATE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sacrilegivm''

|
Si intitola Sacrilegivm, il nuovo disco che i deathster Incinerate pubblicheranno il prossimo 9 ottobre via Comatose Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina del disco mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Lux in Tenebris – 03:49
02. Cast Out and Condemned – 03:57
03. Trumpets of War – 04:00
04. Thrown to the Fire – 03:49
05. Holy Irreverence – 03:56
06. Fallen Is Your Kingdom – 03:04
07. Fleeting Opulence – 03:47
08. Inexorable – 04:07
09. Absence of Divine Power – 04:01
10. Cenotaph of Celestial Corpses – 04:17
11. A Lamentation to the Fallen – 01:43
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Lux in Tenebris.