ATRAMENTUS: tutto il disco di debutto ''Stygian'' in streaming

Interagendo con il player qui sotto è possibile ascoltare Stygian, il disco di debutto dei Atramentus, band in cui militano membri di Chthe'ilist, Funebrarum e Gevurah.
L'album verrà pubblicato questo venerdì 21 agosto dalla 20 Buck Spin.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Stygian I: From Tumultuous Heavens… (Descended Forth The Ceaseless Darkness)
2. Stygian II: In Ageless Slumber (As I Dream In The Doleful Embrace Of The Howling Black Winds)
3. Stygian III: Perennial Voyage (Across The Perpetual Planes Of Crying Frost & Steel-Eroding Blizzards)