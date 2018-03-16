ALIEN WEAPONRY: cambiano il bassista

|
I thrasher neozelandesi Alien Weaponry hanno annunciato la separazione dal bassista Ethan Trembath. Al contempo hanno svelato che il suo sostituto è Turanga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds. Attualmente la band è al lavoro sul suo secondo disco.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni dei due ragazzi.
Ethan: This is a decision that I’ve been considering for quite a long time. I have really struggled with touring and being away from home so much, and I know that it’s only going to get more intense as the band grows, so I’ve decided to focus my energies on getting work in a recording studio or the production side of things, as that’s what I’ve enjoyed most during my time with Alien Weaponry.
It’s been an awesome experience, and I know we’ll always remain good friends. And I really want to thank our fans all over the world for their amazing support, which has been truly humbling.
Turanga: I know Henry and Lewis from high school and Ethan is a good mate too. He has been so engaged and supportive during the handover and I feel privileged to be picking things up where he left off. Ethan is one of metal’s most energetic and charismatic bass players and I know he will be a hard act to follow.