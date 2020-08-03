TYPHUS: ecco la tracklist di ''Mass Produced Perfection''

|
Il prossimo 25 settembre i thrasher greci Typhus pubblicheranno tramite Punishment 18 Records il nuovo full-length dal titolo Mass Produced Perfection. La produzione e il mixaggio sono stati affidati ai D Studio di Michael Karpathiou (Exarsis, Dødsferd), mentre l'artwork è stato realizzato da Pär Olofsson (Immolation, Aborted, Cannabis Corpse, Abysmal Dawn, Cult of Luna, Malevolent Creation, Unleashed). E' stata ora svelata la tracklist:
01. Serpents of an Aberrant Reality
02. Dyatlov Pass
03. Terrorzone
04. Krieg-Sanity
05. In our Image, after our Likeness
06. Assimilate
07. Asylum of Deviants
08. Pride Breaker
09. Faith Machinery
Il primo singolo sarà diffuso prossimamente.