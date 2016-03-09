DARKENED: a settembre l'esordio, ecco dettagli e brano

|
I deathster Darkened daranno alle stampe l'11 settembre via Edged Circle Productions il loro album d'esordio intitolato Kingdom of Decay.
La band, composta dal batterista Andy Whale (ex-Bolt Thrower, Memoriam), dal bassista Daryl Kahan (ex-Disma, Funebrarum), dal cantante Gord Olson (Ye Goat-Herd Gods, Demisery) e dai chitarristi Linus Nirbrant (A Canorous Quintet, This Ending) ed Hempa Brynolfsson (Excruciate, Ordo Inferus), ha collaborato con Juanjo Castellano Rosado (Unleashed, The Black Dalhia Murder, Gates of Ishtar) per la realizzazione della copertina, che trovate a sinistra. In basso è riportata, invece, la tracklist:
1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse of Pestilence
11. Winds of Immortality
E' inoltre possibile ascoltare l'estratto 1000 Years: