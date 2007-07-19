KAMELOT: aggiornamenti sullo stato di lavorazione del seguito di ‘‘The Shadow Theory’’

|
Gli statunitensi Kamelot sono al lavoro sul seguito di The Shadow Theory, il loro dodicesimo album in studio pubblicato nel 2018.
In una recente intervista a A&P Reacts, il chitarrista e membro fondatore Thomas Youngblood ha affermato che il gruppo ha scritto venticinque nuove tracce per il prossimo full-lenght della band power metal, ma che comprensibilmente solo dodici o tredici di queste andranno ad apparire sull’album.
Youngblood ha poi sottolineato l’importante apporto del cantante Tommy Karevik (nella band dal 2012) e del nuovo batterista Alex Landenburg (nella band dal 2019, alla prima esperienza in studio con i Kamelot) nella fase di scrittura dei nuovi brani:
"Having Tommy now as one of the songwriters has been killer; he's coming out with really cool stuff. And then, of course, Oliver [Palotai, tastierista] and myself, and having Alex [Landenburg] now as our drummer; he's got a lot of cool ideas.”
Stando sempre alle parole di Youngblood, il nuovo disco è previsto per agosto o settembre 2021.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.