      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/08/20
WALTER TROUT
Ordinary Madness

28/08/20
SEETHER
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum

28/08/20
POEMA ARCANVS
Stardust Solitude

28/08/20
GUTVOID
Astral Bestiary

28/08/20
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
The Call of the Iron Peak

28/08/20
PANZERFAUST
The Suns of Perdition - Chapter II: Render Unto Eden

28/08/20
PIG DESTROYER
The Octogonal Stairway (EP)

28/08/20
DEHA
A Fleur de Peau - III - A Fire That Does Not Burn

28/08/20
FROM ASHES TO NEW
Panic

28/08/20
EXIST
Egoiista

CONCERTI

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

05/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
2DAYS PROG - VERUNO (NO)

06/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

11/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

12/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: online il video della nuova ‘‘To the Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)’’
22/08/2020 - 00:22 (38 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
80
ARTICOLI
01/11/2016
Live Report
ENSLAVED + NE OBLIVISCARIS + OCEANS OF SLUMBER
Traffic Live Club, Roma, 27/10/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/08/2020 - 00:22
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: online il video della nuova ‘‘To the Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)’’
31/07/2020 - 15:21
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: ecco il video di ''The Colors of Grace''
10/07/2020 - 15:23
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: online la clip del singolo ''The Adorned Fathomless Creation''
05/06/2020 - 11:32
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Oceans of Slumber''
17/02/2018 - 08:03
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: ecco il video di 'No Color, No Light'
26/01/2018 - 16:26
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: disponibile un nuovo video
15/12/2017 - 13:57
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: ecco il video del nuovo singolo
25/10/2017 - 09:26
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: annunciato il nuovo disco
02/11/2016 - 18:29
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: diffuso il video live in studio di ''This Road''
22/02/2016 - 23:47
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: ascolta un altro brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/08/2020 - 00:34
QUIET RIOT: addio al batterista Frankie Banali
22/08/2020 - 00:09
THE PILGRIM: ascolta il secondo singolo dal nuovo ‘‘...From the Earth to the Sky and Back’’
22/08/2020 - 00:08
INCANTATION: tutto il nuovo ‘‘Sect of Vile Divinities’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
22/08/2020 - 00:07
TALLAH: il video di ‘‘Overconfidence’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Matriphagy’’ è disponibile
21/08/2020 - 13:14
KAMELOT: aggiornamenti sullo stato di lavorazione del seguito di ‘‘The Shadow Theory’’
21/08/2020 - 13:06
BURNING WITCHES: pubblicano l’EP della sessione acustica
21/08/2020 - 12:22
STEVE LUKATHER: online l’inedito ‘‘Run to Me’’ con Ringo Starr
21/08/2020 - 12:31
NASTY: ascolta il secondo singolo ''666AM''
21/08/2020 - 12:20
CARCASS: ad ottobre l’EP ‘‘Despicable’’, ascolta il primo singolo
21/08/2020 - 11:36
METALLICA: online il live video di ‘‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’’ dal nuovo ‘‘S&M2’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     