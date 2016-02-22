OCEANS OF SLUMBER: online il video della nuova ‘‘To the Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)’’

Gli Oceans of Slumber
pubblicheranno il prossimo 4 settembre 2020 un nuovo, omonimo album, intitolato per l’appunto Oceans of Slumber
, tramite l’etichetta Century Media Records
.
Con la pubblicazione del nuovo singolo To the Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)
la band statunitense ha già reso disponibili per l’ascolto quattro tracce dal nuovo disco, la prima delle quali è ascoltabile a questo link
.
Il gruppo ha commentato così la nuova To the Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)
:"This is a song about love and catastrophic loss. And living with that loss. Continuing on because of community. Because of purpose. A purpose to fulfill that loss which you suffered in other people. To enrich your surroundings. Losing someone so close that it shakes the very foundation of your existence. Loving someone despite that consequence.”
Il brano è ascoltabile di seguito: