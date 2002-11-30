THEM: ''Return to Hemmersmoor'' uscirà a ottobre, ecco i dettagli ed il primo singolo

|
I Them hanno annunciato per il 30 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Steamhammer/SPV, del loro nuovo album Return to Hemmersmoor, terza parte della trilogia che comprende anche gli ultimi due album, Sweet Hollow e Manor Of The Se7en Gables.
In basso potete vedere il lyric video di Free.
Tracklist:
01. Diluvium
02. Age of Ascension
03. The Tumultuous Voyage to Hemmersmoor
04. Free
05. Field of Immortality
06. The Thin Veil
07. Waken
08. Memento Mori
09. Hellhounds: The Harbingers of Death
10. Battle Blood
11. Maestro’s Last Stand
12. Finis