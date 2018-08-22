ANNISOKAY: presentano il singolo ''Face the Facts'' dal nuovo disco

La band metalcore Annisokay
ha reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Arising Empire
, il video di Face the Facts
. Il brano è il secondo singolo tratto dal loro nuovo album, Aurora
, in uscita il 4 dicembre.
A questo link
è possibile vedere il video del primo singolo, Like a Paradise
.
Tracklist:01. Like A Parasite
02. STFU
03. The Tragedy
04. Face The Facts
05. Overload
06. Bonfire Of The Millenials
07. The Cocaines Got Your Tongue
08. Under Your Tattoo
09. The Blame Game
10. I Saw What You Did
11. Standing Still
12. Friend Or Enemy
13. Terminal Velocity