OCCULT BURIAL: a ottobre il secondo album, ecco dettagli e brano

Invictus Productions darà alle stampe il 30 ottobre Burning Eerie Lore, il nuovo e secondo album degli Occult Burial. Il disco seguirà Hideous Obscure del 2016 e il più recente EP Skeletal Laughter del 2018.
La formazione black/thrash metal canadese renderà disponibile il lavoro nei formati CD, vinile e cassetta. Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
1. Warning to Lust (Intro)
2. Burning Eerie Lore
3. The Bastard Curse
4. Skeletal Laughter
5. Pyramide de Tête Coupées
6. Highway Through Borderland
7. The Bleeding Spectre
8. Griffes du Désespoir
9. Temple Of Mutants
E' inoltre possibile ascoltare l'estratto Highway Through Borderland: