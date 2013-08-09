      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Where the Gloom Becomes Sound - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
Il flyer della data
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/08/20
GUTVOID
Astral Bestiary

28/08/20
OMINOUS SCRITURES
The Fall of the Celestial Throne

28/08/20
TONY MITCHELL
Church of a Restless Soul

28/08/20
POWERMAN 5000
The Noble Rot

28/08/20
STORMBURST
Highway to Heaven

28/08/20
FROM ASHES TO NEW
Panic

28/08/20
TANNA
Storm in Paradise

28/08/20
OVER THE VOIDS
Hadal

28/08/20
CULTUS PROFANO
Accursed Possession

28/08/20
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
The Call of the Iron Peak

CONCERTI

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

11/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

12/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

13/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
TRIBULATION: a gennaio il nuovo album ''Where the Gloom Becomes Sound'', una data in Italia
26/08/2020 - 17:08 (85 letture)

mardonziak
Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020, 0.45.19
1
Ottima news per Me
RECENSIONI
70
75
ARTICOLI
09/08/2013
Intervista
TRIBULATION
Musica per gente ai margini
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/08/2020 - 17:08
TRIBULATION: a gennaio il nuovo album ''Where the Gloom Becomes Sound'', una data in Italia
22/04/2020 - 10:26
TRIBULATION: iniziati i lavori sul prossimo disco
16/11/2019 - 19:09
TRIBULATION: disponibile un estratto dal nuovo live album
25/10/2019 - 11:51
TRIBULATION: un nuovo estratto dal live DVD
27/09/2019 - 16:44
TRIBULATION: a novembre il primo live album, online un estratto
18/12/2018 - 11:29
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati altre tre nomi tra cui i Tribulation
18/09/2018 - 17:27
TRIBULATION: ecco il video di 'Nightbound' e le date del tour europeo
06/08/2018 - 15:44
TRIBULATION: a settembre l'EP "Nightbound"
16/03/2018 - 08:48
TRIBULATION: disponibile un nuovo live video
26/01/2018 - 11:31
TRIBULATION: in apertura agli Insomnium in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/08/2020 - 20:21
HANE: a ottobre l'esordio per Volcano Records
26/08/2020 - 17:24
WARFECT: previsto per novembre il disco ''Spectre of Devastation'', ecco i dettagli ed il primo bran
26/08/2020 - 17:21
MORWINYON: ecco il secondo singolo dal loro disco d'esordio ''Pristine''
26/08/2020 - 17:16
BAD PENNY: ascolta il loro primo brano ''Voices in My Head''
26/08/2020 - 17:02
KONTINUUM: presentano il video di ''Two Moons''
26/08/2020 - 10:25
POWER TRIP: morto il cantante Riley Gale
25/08/2020 - 19:55
ITALIAN THRASH METAL MILITIA: in libreria dal 27 agosto per Arcana Edizioni
25/08/2020 - 19:44
SCORDATURA: ''Mass Failure'' in uscita a settembre, ecco dettagli e titletrack
25/08/2020 - 19:34
IRON MAIDEN: in arrivo un'edizione speciale per i quarant'anni di ''Iron Maiden''
25/08/2020 - 19:33
BON JOVI: online il video ufficiale della nuova ‘‘Do What You Can’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     