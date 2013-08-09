TRIBULATION: a gennaio il nuovo album ''Where the Gloom Becomes Sound'', una data in Italia

I Tribulation
hanno annunciato per gennaio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Metal Blade Records
in Nord America e Century Media Records
nel resto del mondo, del loro nuovo disco Where the Gloom Becomes Sound
.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band mentre a sinistra la cover del disco. Ulteriori dettagli verranno resi noti in un prossimo futuro.""Down, further down, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound...", Anna-Varney Cantodea once sang in a previous millennium, in a different world. And further down than Down Below we went with this one. The album is a sombre one, filled with ghastly shadows and elemental magic – a mythological bestiarium vocabulum ranging from the desert sands to the midnight sun, from our murky prehistorical past to our potentially luminous futures. Figuratively, literally and musically. We worked together with producer Jamie Elton to create something wild and imaginative, something that would take the listener on a nightly adventure along with Fernand Khnopff's enigmatic sibyl on the cover and with all the gods and goddesses, nymphs and demons that we conjured up during the recording. As an icing on an already frosted cake we had the help of Tom Dalgety for the finishing touches.”
Inoltre la band svedese ha annunciato le date del tour a supporto del nuovo album tra cui una tappa allo Slaughter Club
di Paderno Dugnano in provincia di Milano, insieme a loro ci saranno i Bolzer
e i Molassess
.
Venerdì 5 febbraio 2021Slaughter Club
, Paderno Dugnano (MI)
Via Tagliabue, 4TRIBULATIONBØLZER
MOLASSESSevento Facebook