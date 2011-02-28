      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
A Symphonic Journey To Remember - DVD Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/08/20
EXIST
Egoiista

28/08/20
OVER THE VOIDS
Hadal

28/08/20
TSATTOGGUA
Hallelujah Messiah

28/08/20
TONY MITCHELL
Church of a Restless Soul

28/08/20
FROM THE DEPTH
Moments

28/08/20
CULTUS PROFANO
Accursed Possession

28/08/20
PAIN OF SALVATION
Panther

28/08/20
SEETHER
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum

28/08/20
ALEYNMORD
The Blinding Light

28/08/20
VANISHING POINT
Dead Elysium

CONCERTI

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/20
RICHIE KOTZEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/09/20
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST
24 CLUB - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

19/09/20
MOONLIGHT HAZE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/20
PREMIATA FORNERIA MARCONI
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: annunciano il nuovo live album/DVD con l'orchestra, ecco il primo singolo
27/08/2020 - 18:29 (42 letture)

RECENSIONI
74
65
60
60
ARTICOLI
02/09/2019
Intervista
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Più uniti e forti che mai
05/03/2011
Live Report
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + VISIONS OF ATLANTIS + VEXILLUM
Roma/Milano, Atlantico/Alcatraz, 26-28/02/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/08/2020 - 18:29
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: annunciano il nuovo live album/DVD con l'orchestra, ecco il primo singolo
31/03/2020 - 19:28
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: posticipato il tour europeo, a settembre live a Milano
28/11/2019 - 12:47
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: in Italia per due date
23/08/2019 - 09:19
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: online un nuovo video
02/08/2019 - 19:23
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: ascolta il nuovo singolo
11/07/2019 - 22:14
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: ecco tutti i dettagli del nuovo album
02/07/2019 - 21:00
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: "Wanderers" uscirà ad agosto
18/01/2019 - 10:10
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: disponibile il singolo 'Words of War' dal prossimo live album
29/11/2018 - 16:57
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: a febbraio il primo live album, ecco i dettagli
04/09/2018 - 17:08
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: online il video di 'The Last Home'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/08/2020 - 20:41
HARDCORE THE SUNDAY FEST: il 20 settembre a Parma, ecco il bill
27/08/2020 - 20:35
SVNTH: tutto ''Spring in Blue'' in streaming
27/08/2020 - 20:23
ATHEIST: posticipate a febbraio 2021 le tre date coi Cadaver
27/08/2020 - 19:09
WOLFCHANT: firmano per Reaper Entertainment
27/08/2020 - 18:44
TSATTHOGGUA: ecco il singolo ''Status Sturmer'' dal nuovo album
27/08/2020 - 18:39
EXIST: disponibile il lyric video di ''Infinite Monkey Theorem''
27/08/2020 - 17:59
THE DEVIL`S TRADE: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
26/08/2020 - 20:21
HANE: a ottobre l'esordio per Volcano Records
26/08/2020 - 17:24
WARFECT: previsto per novembre il disco ''Spectre of Devastation'', ecco i dettagli ed il primo bran
26/08/2020 - 17:21
MORWINYON: ecco il secondo singolo dal loro disco d'esordio ''Pristine''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     