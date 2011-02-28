VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: annunciano il nuovo live album/DVD con l'orchestra, ecco il primo singolo

|
I Visions of Atlantis hanno annunciato per il 30 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo live album/DVD/Blu-Ray A Symphonic Journey to Remember. Questo disco, che vede le band alle prese con la Bohemian Symphony Orchestra di Praga, è stato registrato durante il Bang Your Head!!! Festival l'11 luglio 2019.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Heroes of the Dawn insieme ai dettagli dell'album e alle dichiarazioni della cantante Clementine Delauney.
“We are absolutely thrilled with finally releasing our very first live blu-ray/DVD, A Symphonic Journey to Remember. Our show at Bang Your Head!!! Festival in 2019 with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague gave us the perfect point in space and time to make the dream of playing with an orchestra come true. We hope you will enjoy this audiovisual experience as much as the memory of this show is still vivid and precious to us!”
. Blu-ray / DVD / CD Digipak, vertical format
. Blu-ray / DVD / CD Digipak, vertical format + Shirt Bundle
. 2 LP Vinyl Gatefold Black (incl. DVD)
. 2 LP Vinyl Gatefold Splatter Blue/White (incl. DVD)
. Deluxe Fan Gym Bag (incl. Flag, blu-ray/DVD/CD Digipak Bundle + signed Booklet, VIP Pass & Laynard)
. Digitale
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. The Deep & the Dark
03. New Dawn
04. Ritual Night
05. Lost
06. The last Home
07. Memento
08. Release my Symphony
09. Words of War
10. Heroes of the Dawn
11. Wanderers
12. Seven Seas
13. A Journey to Remember
14. The Grand Illusion
15. Nothing Lasts Forever
16. Passing Dead End
17. Return to Lemuria