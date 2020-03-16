BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT: continuano i lavori sul disco di debutto per la nuova band di Alexi Laiho

|
I Bodom After Midnight sono il nuovo gruppo fondato da Alexi Laiho dopo la sua dipartita dai Children of Bodom. Al suo seguito troviamo Daniel Freyberg, Waltteri Väyrynen e Mitja Toivonen, più il tastierista Lauri Salomaa, che si unirà alla band solo in tour.
Sebbene Laiho abbia affermato che nei concerti verranno suonati anche brani della sua band precedente, purché scritti da lui, la nuova formazione è al lavoro per la stesura del suo primo materiale inedito.
A confermarlo è stato il bassista Mitja Toivonen, che ieri, in un'intervista concessa ai microfoni della webTV finlandese Kaaos TV, ha specificato come i mesi di quarantena e di impossibilità di suonare in tour abbiano comunque garantito ai membri del gruppo il tempo necessario per conoscersi più approfonditamente e sperimentare le migliori soluzioni per il loro disco di debutto. Di seguito un estratto delle parole di Toivonen:
"We've been practicing, of course. First, we had some catching up, just to get a feel [for] how the band is gonna sound like and stuff. And now, the state of mind is in a way that things have to move forward. So one thing that we've been really cautious is we don't wanna be labeled as a cover band at the end. Even though the songs, they're all written by Alexi, and they're gonna be performed in the future as well — the old Children of Bodom catalog. But the thing is also to keep the train rolling all the time. And we're working on new material. Release dates, honestly, I cannot say, but as soon as we can get something done, we're trying to get something released as fast as we can.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.