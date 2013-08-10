DARK ANGEL: al lavoro sul primo disco di inediti dopo la reunion

|
Indiscrezioni e voci di corridoio su un nuovo album dei Dark Angel circolano da quando il gruppo si è riunito per alcuni concerti tra il 2013 e il 2014.
Ora che la stabilità è stata raggiunta dalla band con la formazione costituita da Gene Hoglan alla batteria, Eric Meyer e Jim Durkin alle chitarre, Ron Rinehart dietro al microfono e Michael Gonzalez al basso, i tempi sembrano maturi perché i lavori su del materiale inedito si facciano più intensi.
A rivelarlo è stato Hoglan, che parlando con Ted Aguilar dei Death Angel durante la trasmissione online "Alive & Streaming" ha confermato il tentativo da parte della band di scrivere nuova musica che possa fare da seguito a Time Does Not Heal del 1991, non nascondendo difficoltà creative incontrate per questioni personali e per l’impossibilità di lavorare a fianco di Jim Durkin a causa della quarantena forzata dalle misure emergenziali legate alla pandemia di COVID-19.
Di seguito la dichiarazione del batterista statunitense:
"We are attempting to write another Dark Angel record. A bunch of things happened outside the music business that just sapped any sort of time, creativity… The time that I had allotted to spend on, 'Hey, I'm gonna be home for a few months here' kind of thing, 'and I'm gonna write the hell out of Dark Angel stuff.' No. I had to take back two months and deal with some stuff that happened outside the biz for me. And so that really just wiped out my creativity.
Since this lockdown happened, I haven't been able to get up to L.A. with Jim Durkin, who is the legendary creator of Dark Angel. He's back in the fold now. We did 'Time Does Not Heal' without Jim. But we've always found that we work best together when we're just face-to-face. We both have guitars, and then we bought ourselves a little electronic kit, so I can drop a couple of beats and track over that.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.